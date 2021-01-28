Menu

Canada
January 28 2021 4:58pm
02:02

N.S. doctors warn against COVID-19 stigma

A group of Nova Scotia doctors are warning people against stigmatizing others who’ve been diagnosed with covid-19. The doctors say stigma and shaming could lead to a rise in cases. Alicia Draus reports.

