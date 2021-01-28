Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
January 28 2021 2:47pm
02:33

Warming up even more: Jan. 28 Saskatchewan weather outlook

A return to minus single-digit highs — but only for a day. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with a look at what’s ahead in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Jan. 28.

