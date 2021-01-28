Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 28 2021 10:16am
03:48

B.C. marks one year of COVID-19

UBC Professor & Mathematical Biologist Sarah Otto has been tracking the pandemic since the early stages of the virus. She reflects on the one year anniversary of B.C.’s first case of COVID-19.

