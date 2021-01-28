Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
January 28 2021 9:47am
04:22

Adopt a Pet: Nissan the car

The Saskatoon SPCA’s latest furry friend is hoping to find a loving home, and fast. Nissan the cat joins Global News Morning with the SPCA’s Brooke Weisbrod, who talks about animal safety in the cold weather.

Advertisement

Video Home