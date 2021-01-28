Business January 28 2021 7:42am 06:16 Why Now is the Time For Students to Apply for Summer Jobs Career Strategist, Devon Turcotte, explains why now is the ideal time for students to start their Summer job search. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7604599/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7604599/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?