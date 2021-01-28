Menu

COVID-19
January 28 2021 6:07am
05:31

Poll Finds Canadians Are Embracing Nature More Than Ever

A new poll finds that 94% of Canadians credit time spent in nature with helping them to relieve the stress and anxiety of the pandemic’s second wave.

