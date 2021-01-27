Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 27 2021 8:52pm
01:55

Vancouver council considering city-wide parking permit system

Vancouver City Hall is launching a public consultation process on a plan to institute a permit system for all on-street parking, city-wide. Jordan Armstrong reports

