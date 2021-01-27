Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 27 2021 7:05pm
02:02

Mother, teenage son found dead after duplex fire in Evansburg

A 50-year-old woman and her teenage son were found dead after a fire broke out in a home west of Edmonton. Chris Chacon has the latest on the tragedy from the community of Evansburg.

