Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 27 2021 5:50pm
02:12

Markham driver who struck and killed cyclist, and fled scene, pleads guilty

Catherine McDonald was in court when Alexandra Forrestall admitted to the hit-and-run and spoke with the victim’s family.

