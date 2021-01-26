Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 26 2021 7:29pm
Saskatoon city hall looks at forcing rail lines to move

Saskatoon’s city council will examine federal legislation that could force the rail lines out of the city. A former mayor, who tried that, has some advice.

