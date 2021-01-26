Menu

Canada
January 26 2021 6:58pm
00:51

‘COVID is the enemy, not one another’: Hinshaw has received reports of ‘abuse’ towards health officials

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she has received reports about mistreatment, verbal abuse and disrespectful treatment towards health officials.

