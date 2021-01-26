Canada January 26 2021 6:58pm 00:51 ‘COVID is the enemy, not one another’: Hinshaw has received reports of ‘abuse’ towards health officials Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she has received reports about mistreatment, verbal abuse and disrespectful treatment towards health officials. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7601555/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7601555/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?