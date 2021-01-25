Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 25 2021 9:59pm
02:15

New care tent for homeless in Victoria not supported by everyone

A new facility is up and running in Victoria to give more services to the city’s homeless. But as Kylie Stanton reports, not everyone is happy about its location.

Advertisement

Video Home