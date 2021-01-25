Menu

Fatal Crash
January 25 2021 8:22pm
00:19

Crash on West Perimeter Highway kills 28-year-old man

A 28-year-old man died Monday morning after RCMP say the vehicle he was driving lost control and collided with a pole on Winnipeg’s West Perimeter Highway.

