Global News at 10 Regina
January 25 2021 7:16pm
01:06

Protest at Saqib Shahab’s home denounced by Saskatchewan Medical Association

The Saskatchewan Medical Association is denouncing a protest at the private residence of the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, this past weekend.

