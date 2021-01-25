Menu

January 25 2021 6:34pm
Coronavirus: Quebec parents, politicians calling for children’s clothing stores to be considered essential

With winter in full swing, many have recently questioned why children’s clothing is not deemed essential in Quebec. Some parents argue they need to be able to purchase winter coats, boots and accessories and that curbside pickup isn’t an ideal option. As Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, the leaders of provincial opposition parties agree, and are calling on the government to take a look at the issue and consider changing the rules.

