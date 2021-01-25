Menu

Economy
January 25 2021 10:23am
02:30

Market and Business Report Jan. 25 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Robert Tetrault fills us in the the GDP, why online traders are irrationally buying up stock, and gives us an update on Merck and Blackberry.

