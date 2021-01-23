Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 23 2021 8:30pm 01:23 Edmonton city councillor looking to loosen liquor laws in parks this summer An Edmonton city councillor is planning to bring forward a motion that could allow drinking in public parks. Edmonton city councillor looking to loosen liquor laws in parks this summer <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7596075/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7596075/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?