Global News Morning BC
January 23 2021 2:48pm
04:21

Kitchen hacks from social media

TikTok can be a great place to find life hacks for many parts of your life. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, demonstrates some kitchen hacks to make your life easier and blow your mind at the same time.

