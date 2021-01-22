Menu

central okanagan
January 22 2021 8:30pm
02:19

Central Okanagan community upset with regional district, want autonomy

Some Okanagan residents are upset with the Regional District of Central Okanagan, after they learned the district spent over $100,000 on a park structure, in their community.

