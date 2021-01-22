Menu

Global News at Noon BC
January 22 2021 5:59pm
B.C. won’t be imposing restrictions on interprovincial travel: Horgan

Don’t expect B.C. borders to be closed to non-essential travelers any time soon. Despite pressure to do so, Premier John Horgan issued a statement late this afternoon

