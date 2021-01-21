Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 21 2021 11:37am
03:06

What does a Biden presidency mean for Canada?

Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman discusses what Canada-U.S. relations may look like under the Biden administration.

