The Morning Show
January 21 2021 10:39am
06:50

Reggae artist Kirk Diamond performs his latest single ‘Let it be done’

Juno-winning reggae artist Kirk Diamond performs his song ‘Let it be done’ for the TMS Couchella concert series.

