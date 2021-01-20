Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 20 2021 8:17pm
01:57

What is the best schooling option for students as COVID-19 cases rise in Saskatchewan?

With COVID-19 numbers rising among youth in Saskatchewan, there’s no easy answer as to whether students should be learning in-class or online.

