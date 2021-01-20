Menu

Biden Takes Office
January 20 2021 12:06pm
06:24

What to expect on Inauguration Day as Joe Biden is sworn into office

Global News Washington bureau chief Jackson Proskow provides the latest updates on the inauguration day for the 46th president of the U.S. Joe Biden.

