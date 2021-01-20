Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
January 20 2021 9:49am
04:24

Update at the University of Saskatchewan

USask President Peter Stoicheff joins Global News Morning to discuss the latest at the University of Saskatchewan, including an update on spring classes.

Advertisement

Video Home