Health
January 20 2021 6:38am
06:43

National Non-Smoking Week

The Nova Scotia Lung Association’s, Dr. Mohammed Al-Hamdani, explains how Nova Scotia is doing compared to the rest of Canada when it comes to smoking and vaping, and what’s in place to curb the habit.

