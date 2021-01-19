Menu

Canada
January 19 2021 11:14pm
02:39

Immunization clinic asked to pause operations after 2 days, amid vaccine shortages

The Immunization clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre has been asked to pause operations amid COVID-19 vaccine shortages. Erica Vella has details.

