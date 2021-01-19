Canada January 19 2021 11:14pm 02:39 Immunization clinic asked to pause operations after 2 days, amid vaccine shortages The Immunization clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre has been asked to pause operations amid COVID-19 vaccine shortages. Erica Vella has details. Toronto ‘immediately’ pausing COVID-19 immunization clinic due to vaccine shortage <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7587477/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7587477/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?