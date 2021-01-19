Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 19 2021 6:58pm
01:36

Coronavirus: Alberta identifies 456 cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths Tuesday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces the province identified 456 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths associated with the disease on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Video Home