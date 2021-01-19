Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
January 19 2021 9:01am
03:57

Researchers discover gene that may reduce the risk of dying from COVID-19

A gene inherited from Neanderthals appears to lower the risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. Global’s Laura Casella finds out more.

Advertisement

Video Home