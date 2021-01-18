Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 18 2021 9:11pm
03:11

Dr. Bonnie Henry on young people contracting COVID-19

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the younger people being seriously impacted by the virus including children and people in their thirties.

