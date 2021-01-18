Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Community Health Manitoba
January 18 2021 11:50am
04:12

Third party reporting of sexual assaults

“We’re able to talk to the survivor about what their hopes and intentions are. What they want to see happen.”
Klinic’s Kara Neustaedter discusses third party reporting for sexual assault survivors.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home