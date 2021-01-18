Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 18 2021 9:13am
01:43

Montreal teachers protest the return to class

Teachers say the return to class goes against COVID-19 prevention measures. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines looks into the story.

