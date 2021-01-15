Menu

central okanagan
January 15 2021 8:35pm
02:01

UBC Okanagan building new innovation research hub

The Okanagan university received $1.9 million from the federal government for the new innovation hub, which will focus on using waste materials and converting them into usable products.

