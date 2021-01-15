Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 15 2021 7:35pm
02:11

43 people at Saskatoon apartment building treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

The Saskatoon Fire Department says a carbon monoxide leak at an apartment building was a dangerous situation that could have resulted in multiple deaths.

Advertisement

