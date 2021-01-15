Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 15 2021 6:04pm
02:40

Toronto Smartphone Film Festival returning

Toronto Smartphone Film Festival (TSFF) is poised to come back stronger than ever, reopening an innovative platform for filmmakers around the world. Susan Hay has the story.

