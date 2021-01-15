Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 15 2021 6:04pm 02:40 Toronto Smartphone Film Festival returning Toronto Smartphone Film Festival (TSFF) is poised to come back stronger than ever, reopening an innovative platform for filmmakers around the world. Susan Hay has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7580178/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7580178/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?