Global News Morning Edmonton January 15 2021 2:21pm 04:06 Parenting Expert Maureen Dennis on keeping your family busy Many of us have chalked the walks, baked the bread and solved the puzzles. So what's next? Parenting Expert Maureen Dennis shares her family's favourite ways of having fun at home.