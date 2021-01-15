Menu

The Morning Show
January 15 2021 11:17am
Javicia Leslie on manifesting her new role as Batwoman

Actress Javicia Leslie drops by The Morning Show to talk about playing Batwoman in the second season of the hit superhero television series on Showcase.

