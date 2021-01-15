The Morning Show January 15 2021 11:17am 05:33 Javicia Leslie on manifesting her new role as Batwoman Actress Javicia Leslie drops by The Morning Show to talk about playing Batwoman in the second season of the hit superhero television series on Showcase. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7578672/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7578672/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?