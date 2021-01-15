Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 15 2021 8:27am
01:31

New COVID-19 modelling released by Saskatchewan government

The Saskatchewan government is releasing new COVID-19 modelling information, pointing at what could be on the horizon for cases in the province.

