Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 14 2021 10:06pm
01:52

Racist acts against First Nations communities condemned by B.C.’s top doctor

As vaccine efforts ramp up in our province, the pandemic has become more than just a public health crisis for First Nations communities. John Hua reports.

