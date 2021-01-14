Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 14 2021 8:24pm 01:44 Edmonton sex offender Curtis Poburan charged after child abducted in west Edmonton Curtis Allan Poburan, 52, has been charged in connection with an alleged child abduction in west Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon. Tom Vernon reports. Edmonton sex offender charged after child abducted in west Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7577831/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7577831/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?