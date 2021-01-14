Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 14 2021 8:24pm
01:44

Edmonton sex offender Curtis Poburan charged after child abducted in west Edmonton

Curtis Allan Poburan, 52, has been charged in connection with an alleged child abduction in west Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon. Tom Vernon reports.

Advertisement

Video Home