Global News at 6 Regina
January 14 2021 2:47pm
02:38

Sunshine returns briefly: Jan. 14 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan reviews the blizzard that swept through the province Wednesday night and what’s ahead in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Jan. 14.

