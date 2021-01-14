Menu

motorcycle fatalities
January 14 2021 1:40pm
02:02

Quebec sees more deaths on the roads in 2020: SQ annual report

The SQ breakdown of Quebec road fatalities for 2020 has some sobering reminders. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines looks into the story.

