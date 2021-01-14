Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 14 2021 8:44am
The made-in-Quebec COVID-19 vaccine

Quebec City-based Medicago’s upcoming COVID-19 vaccine is homegrown in more ways than one – it’s made from plants. The company’s chief medical officer joins Global’s Laura Casella.

