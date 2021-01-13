Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 13 2021 6:33pm
01:47

Nurses’ union says Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination plan falling short

The union president says Scott Moe’s government first needs to figure out how to vaccinate everyone from COVID-19 before discussing how to speed up the process.

Advertisement

Video Home