Global News at 6 Regina
January 13 2021 3:20pm
02:41

Windy Thursday: Jan. 13 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Winds will ease slightly, but it will still be breezy Thursday. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 13.

