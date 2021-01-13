Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Politics
January 13 2021 10:54am
04:29

U.S. lawmakers to vote on Trump impeachment

Global News Washington bureau chief Jackson Proskow provides the latest developments in the second Trump impeachment process.

Advertisement

Video Home