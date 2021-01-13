Menu

Business
January 13 2021 6:50am
06:22

Halifax Seaport Farmers Market Relocating

President & CEO of the Port of Halifax, Captain Allan Gray, explains the changes that will soon be coming to the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market on the Halifax waterfront.

