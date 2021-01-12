Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 12 2021 8:02pm
01:35

Former Regina police officer testifies at disciplinary hearing

A former police officer who was fired by the Regina Police Service is appealing the decision during a week-long scheduled hearing.

