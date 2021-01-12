Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 12 2021 6:47pm
03:12

Dr. Hinshaw explains why Alberta is expanding window for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health explains why the province is expanding the interval for patients to receive the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

Video Home