Canada
January 12 2021 5:00pm
01:41

Vaccines for healthcare workers strongly encouraged, but not mandatory

Health officials say their employee policies for the COVID-19 vaccine will mirror the ones for flu-shots: they’ll strongly encouraged, but not mandatory. Silas Brown has more.

